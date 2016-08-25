Cloverdale man missing

The family of a missing Surrey man is worried about his health and well-being, said RCMP.

Paul Calton hasn’t been seen or heard from since Aug. 24, when he was reported missing.

Calton was last seen that morning in the 19100 block of 65th Avenue.

The missing man is a 51-year-old Caucasian, standing 5’10”, weighing 185 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved bald head.

He was possibly wearing a dark T-shirt and jeans when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about Calton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).