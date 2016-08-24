Election forum seeks public input

An electoral reform townhall this Saturday in Langley will talk about proposed alternatives to the first past the post voting system.

Fair Vote Canada, which organized the event, favours more proportional representation in government.

There will be presentations on Canada’s existing voting system, and several people will speak on alternatives.

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag, a member of the Electoral Reform Committee, will report on the activity of that group to date.

After several presentations, there will be an open mic period for people to give their own views, and a questionnaire will be distributed to collect views on what people would like to see in a new voting system.

Timothy Jones will comment on the existing first past the post voting system, while Craig Henschel will present alternatives to the current system.

Dr. Antony Hodgson will explain two new systems that would be contenders in the Canadian context.

The meeting will run from 2 to 5 p.m., Aug. 27 at the United Church of Langley at 21562 Old Yale Rd.