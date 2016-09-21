Fort Langley's Grave Tales introduces all-nighter

Popularity of the Grave Tales historic walking tour has prompted a new twist to the annual events this year.

The Fort Langley National Historic Site is adding a camping component for adults, announced promotions officer Nancy Hildebrand.

Now, people 19 years and older, can opt to rent a special tent for the ultimate Grave Tale night out, she said.

This year, there are a number of different tours available between Oct. 14 and 30, taking participants through the village and the historic trading post while guides tell tales – both true and tall.

Tickets for the youth edition, adult Grave Tales, the enhanced three-hour adult version, and now the overnight experience are all already online at gravetales2016.brownpapertickets.com.