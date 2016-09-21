What's On: Sept. 22, 2016

Sept. 22

Kitchen Party Fort Langley’s Ceilidh Kitchen Party & live music event happens Sept. 2, from 7 to 9:45 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Church Hall, 9025 Glover Rd. Tickets are $5 at the door. Event includes traditional Maritime tea, biscuits, and jam. Info: Jack Williamson, 604-888-7925.

Photo journey Muriel Arnason Library presents a free photo journey of the Panama Canal by writer Lillianne Fuller Sept. 22, from 7 to 8 p.m., #130-20338 65th Ave. Registration required: 604-532-3590.

Sept. 23

Belle Voci The a capella ensemble performs a varied repertoire in its sacred concert series Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Joachim and Ann Church, 2827 273rd St. Admission is by donation.

Sept. 24

Tour De Riverways Metro Vancouver hosts a bike tour along Derby Reach Regional Greenway Saturday, Sept. 24, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Free for all ages. Registration required with barcode 6696 at metrovancouveronline.org.

Sept. 24 and 25

Rock & Gem Show Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club host its annual show and sale at the Old Age Pensioners Hall, 3015 273rd St., Aldergrove on Saturday, Sept. 24 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.