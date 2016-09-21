- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
What's On: Sept. 22, 2016
Sept. 22
Kitchen Party Fort Langley’s Ceilidh Kitchen Party & live music event happens Sept. 2, from 7 to 9:45 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Church Hall, 9025 Glover Rd. Tickets are $5 at the door. Event includes traditional Maritime tea, biscuits, and jam. Info: Jack Williamson, 604-888-7925.
Photo journey Muriel Arnason Library presents a free photo journey of the Panama Canal by writer Lillianne Fuller Sept. 22, from 7 to 8 p.m., #130-20338 65th Ave. Registration required: 604-532-3590.
Sept. 23
Belle Voci The a capella ensemble performs a varied repertoire in its sacred concert series Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Joachim and Ann Church, 2827 273rd St. Admission is by donation.
Sept. 24
Tour De Riverways Metro Vancouver hosts a bike tour along Derby Reach Regional Greenway Saturday, Sept. 24, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Free for all ages. Registration required with barcode 6696 at metrovancouveronline.org.
Sept. 24 and 25
Rock & Gem Show Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club host its annual show and sale at the Old Age Pensioners Hall, 3015 273rd St., Aldergrove on Saturday, Sept. 24 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 25
Kidney walk Kidney Foundation of Canada hosts a 2.5-kilometre kidney walk Sept. 25, starting at the Fort Langley Community Hall. Registration starts at 9 a.m., walk starts at 10. To register visit kidney.akaraisin.com. (See story page A24).
Concerts Cafe Classico Concert Langley Community Music School presents its first Concerts Cafe Classico concert at 2:30 p.m., Sept. 25. Musical features include North Indian Raga music with Rod Thomas Squance and Abbas Janmohamed.
Sept. 27
Heritage Society meets Langley Heritage Society meets Sept. 27, at Milner Chapel, 6716 216th St. Meeting starts at 7:30 p.m., and includes guest speaker Jason Beck, curator and facility director of the BC sports Hall of Fame. Non-members can RSVP to info@langleyheritage.ca. For more information visit langleyheritage.ca
Sept. 28
Farm tours Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation hosts a farm tour to highlight the Ecological Services Initiative on Wednesday, Sept. 28 between 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting and ending at the Langley Golf Centre, 4343 216th St. To RSVP, contact Shirley Johnson at 604-533-6152.
Sept. 30
Senior open house Langley Senior Resources Society hosts an Active Living for 50+ open house at the Langley Senior Resources Centre, 20605 51B Ave. from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register in advance at 604-530-3020, or by email at info@lsrs.ca.
Movie fundraiser Belmont Quebec 2017 students present a screening of Kung Fu Panda 3 at the former Clova Theatre, 5372 176th St., Surrey. Tickets are $7. For info: contact Carrier Chattell at 778-246-1660.