Langley music professor hosts a concert with some friends

A music professor from Trinity Western University, is organizing and participating in a concert this weekend in Abbotsford.

Dr. Dave Rushton and some of his friends will present a concert of varied classical and contemporary, sacred and secular music at the Parish of St. Matthew, 2010 Guilford Dr. on Sunday, Sept. 25, starting at 3 p.m.

There is no admission charge, but a freewill offering will be accepted.

The concert will feature soprano Leah Cameron, baritone Alex McCune, cellist Dorle Eason, and pianist/organist Dave Rushton who will serve as accompanist, as well as perform solo selections on piano and organ.

Rushton, a professor emeritus of music at TWU, has enjoyed a lengthy career not only as an educator at the university, but also as a pianist, organist, and conductor in many churches in the Fraser Valley – as well as with various musical organizations in the community, including 10 years as conductor/artistic director of the Fraser Valley Symphony.

Cameron holds B.A. and M.A. degrees from TWU, the first degree as a vocal performance major, and is active professionally as a soloist and voice teacher in the Lower Mainland. In June, she was one of a select few singers invited to participate in the prestigious Vancouver International Song Institute.

McCune, a 2015 vocal performance graduate from TWU, is now pursuing a career as a conductor, vocal coach, and educator. Recently appointed as the new conductor of the Gloria Dei Chorale in New Westminster, he also directs the MGV Lyra Men’s Choir in Vancouver, is program director of the Bakerview Music Academy in Abbotsford, and vocal director of the Fraser Valley Academy of Dance & Theatre Arts.

Eason continues to enjoy her lengthy involvement as a cellist in the Fraser Valley Symphony and the TWU orchestra. She is also a frequent participant in chamber music ensembles in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

Repertoire on the program will include works by Bach, Mozart, Mendelssohn, Debussy, Foster, spirituals and more.