Langley pays homage to Dylan Thursday night

A tribute to the iconic pop star Bob Dylan is being held tonight (Thursday, Sept. 22) at Langley’s Cascades Casino.

Group founder Dr. Lindsay Mitchell (Seeds of Time, PRISM) has convened what he calls a “superhuman crew” of musician and singers in a tribute band called The Zimmermen, and they will be performing just some of the songs Dylan made famous in his five decades in the music industry.

“We’re not a tribute band in the conventional sense,” says Mitchell. “None of us are dressing up and pretending to be Bob. It’s just six seasoned professionals playing Dylan songs with honesty, enthusiasm and respect.”

Mitchell is joined by Jim Foster (Fosterchild), Willie MacCalder (Powder Blues), Pete Sweetzir (Fosterchild, Long John Baldry), Leroy Stephens (Cement City Cowboys, Blue Northern), and Leonard Saidman (Sons of Adam).

Dylan amassed a sizeable catalogue of hits including “Blowin’ In The Wind”, “The Times They Are a-Changin”, “Like A Rolling Stone”, “Shelter From The Storm”, “Rainy Day Women #12 and 35”, “Lay, Lady Lay”, “Positively 4th Street”, “Tangled Up In Blue”, “All Along The Watchtower”, “Mr. Tambourine Man” and of course “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.”

The Zimmermen name is a play on words, since Dylan’s birth name was Robert Zimmerman. And in homage to the man Mitchell calls “The Voice of a Generation,” The Zimmermen embrace Dylan’s ever-changing, chameleon-like approach to songwriting and performance.”

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available for $32.50 at Casino Guest Services, 604-530-2211, and online at www.ticketweb.ca.