What's On: Sept. 15, 2016

  • posted Sep 14, 2016 at 4:00 PM

Sept. 17 and 18

Country Celebration From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 18, enjoy an old-fashioned country fair at Campbell Valley Regional Park. Free parking. Enjoy heritage activities, treats, agricultural activities, a circus skills workshop, kite making, raku pottery workshops, storytelling, entertainment, and much more. Free admission to those in heritage costumes. Info: metrovan.org. (See story, page A11).

Welcoming alumni Trinity Western University hosts an alumni weekend Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, with a public talk Saturday on moral and ethical choice making in video games 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the campus’ community stage on, followed by a second talk on “the next big thing” from 1 to 1:30 p.m. A third talk focuses on the relaunch of the computer science program. For more information about the weekend, visit: twualumni.org/alumniweekend/event-schedule.

Sept. 19

South Fraser Pipes & Drums meets Mondays from 7-9 p.m. at the Aldergrove Legion. Potential members can contact Nancy Gleeson at 604-782-9975 or email nancygleeson@gmail.com for more information.

Sept. 20

Training The Langley Hospice Certificate Training Program is 10 sessions, starting Sept. 20. $150. Covers life and death, as well as grief and loss and related skills. Info and registration: Fernande, 604-530-1115.

Horse lovers club Vintage riders equestrian club hosts a meeting 7 p.m. on Sept. 20, at St. Andrew’s Church 9025 Glover Rd. Drop-in classes are $10, and a membership is $52/year. Info: vintage-equestrian.ca.

Sept. 21 to Oct. 10

Precarious spaces Fort Gallery presents Don Portelance’s and Zuzana Vasko’s joint exhibit Precarious Spaces Sept 21 until Oct. 10. The opening event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. Regular hours for the gallery are Wednesday to Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Info: call 604-888-7411, or visit fortgallery.ca.

Sept. 22

Live music Fort Langley’s Céilidh or Kitchen Party & live music event happens Sept. 22nd from 7 to 9:45 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Church Hall, 9025 Glover Rd. Tickets are $5 at the door. Includes a traditional Maritime lunch of tea biscuits and jam. Info: Jack Williamson, 604-888-7925.

Celebrating Bob Dylan Rock.It Boy Entertainment presents The Zimmermen – a celebration of Bob Dylan Sept. 22 at the Cascades Casino Resort Summit Theatre. Doors open 7 show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets: $32.50 (plus facility fee and service charges) at Casino Guest Services (604-530-2211) and ticketweb.ca.

 

