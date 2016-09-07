Park’s style earns a win

Jason Park's artwork has won a major award for new science fiction artists.

Jason Park’s artwork has won the young man a trip to Hollywood.

But he doesn’t have far to go as he’s currently in Pasadena, Calif., at art school.

The trip is part of the prize for winning the Illustrators of the Future Contest.

This is the 28th year for the contest that is judged by leading lights in speculative fiction.

In addition to the trip and one-week intensive workshop, Park earned a cash prize and an invite to a gala awards dinner.

His art will be published in the annual bestseller, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 33.

He now has a shot at winning a Golden Brush Award which comes with a $5,000 prize.

Originally born in Seoul, South Korea, in 1998, Park had studied in Langley for six years.

His passion for art started when he was a child.

“It was one summer day, when Jason was watching a series of inspiring movies, it occurred to him that being part of the production of movies and games could be his future,” said contest representative Carmen Bartolo.

Learn more at www.WritersOfTheFuture.com.