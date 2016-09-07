Aldergrove mother-daughter team eliminated from Amazing Race

Frankie and May Gassler were eliminted from The Amazing Race Canada this week.

A mother-and-daughter team from Aldergrove almost made it to the final three in The Amazing Race Canada.

Frankie and Amy Gassler made it to fourth place in the CTV competition reality show, before falling victim to some bad clue reading and tough tasks in Saint John, New Brunswick.

The duo, both born and raised in Aldergrove, began the tenth leg of the race in Cape Breton before heading to New Brunswick.

The teams had to deliver five gift baskets to five different hotels, then make a choice in the Detour task.

Like the other teams, the Gasslers picked making a classic recipe for 650 grams of molasses taffy.

They took longer than expected as another team held onto the lead.

Losing a golf challenge led to a predetermined time penalty for Frankie and Amy.

Memorizing 15 plants by touch and smell at Kingsbrae Garden also proved a difficult task for the Gasslers, and as the last team to arrive at Indian Point, St. Andrews, New Brunswick, they were eliminated.

The Aldergrove duo are both hairdressers and barbers, who made it through numerous challenges on the road. The race took them back and forth across Canada as well as to Vietnam and Cuba.

The episode in which the Gasslers were eliminated aired Tuesday, Sept. 6.