Art being unveiled, celebrated, and sought

Langley artist Susan J. Falk opened a show in Fort Langley Wednesday.

Fort Gallery opens its newest exhibition this week, featuring a pair of veteran painters.

Langley’s Susan J. Falk and Surrey’s Richard Bond present a joint effort called Transition, which opened on Wednesday and runs until Sept. 18.

This show is being celebrated with an opening reception today (Thursday, Sept. 1) from 7 to 9 p.m., and the event is being held in conjunction with the gallery’s monthly First Thursday – a free community art event spotlighting a variety of artists, writers, poets, and musicians.

Tonight’s will feature local harpist Bernice Mussallem.

The gallery is open Wednesdays through Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. at 9048 Glover Rd. Info: fortgallery.ca.

Bond’s current work with the figure is representative of his fondness in transforming form to its simplest terms by the application of vibrant colour, he explained.

His use of simple lines by juxtaposing images renders an immediate separation of boundaries.

He endeavours to capture the fluidity of emotion in motion inherent in the dynamic living forms, which move anyhow by nature’s design.

As a result, his work achieves an abbreviated balance whereby seemingly disparate objects merge in unity, which becomes his signature.

Falk, on the other hand, has come full circle after returning from her show at the JARFO Museum’s Art Forum in Kyoto City, Japan.

“Delighting Japanese audiences” with her uniquely Canadian life-sized bears and salmon, she is now incorporating her Japanese experience into expressionistic oil paintings and drawings.

She shares a visual expression with her trademark colourist strokes while focusing on the kimono in modern day Kyoto, as well as blustery, windy landscapes capturing cherry blossom season.

Artists sought

Langley Centennial Museum is once again doing its part to showcase the works of local artists through its foyer art program, by inviting artists to apply now for 2017.

The program gives artists of various mediums an opportunity to exhibit three to 10 pieces of their artwork – depending on the size – in the museum for two months, said curator Kobi Christian.

“We are very excited to see the next round of applicants for 2017. It allows artists to experience exhibiting their work and gives them some exposure while giving the museum the opportunity to showcase talent in the community,” Christian said.

The small site is best suited to exhibit two-dimensional artwork, although three-dimensional work may be considered.

She encourages artists to come by the museum for an entry form, or to download one from the museum’s website. Applications will be accepted by mail, email, or drop-off at the museum.

For more information, contact 604-532-3536 or kchristian@tol.ca.

Although preference will be given to local artists, the program is open to artists from across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

Deadline is Nov. 15 at museum.tol.ca.

People chose

An acrylic painting entitled Liftoff was picked as the winner of the You’ve Gotta

Have Friends organization’s annual art show held with Langley’s Arts Alive.

Painter Roy Kargut’s painting, Liftoff, was picked as the people’s choice, while Dianne Zepeski took second, and group founder Pat Weilbelzahl took third.

A celebratory theme to the art may be incorporated into the group’s 10th anniversary conference and celebration on Friday, Sept. 16 at Cascades.