Langley country star joins Keith Urban on tour

Langley's own Dallas Smith, a Canadian country music star, joins Keith Urban for the next leg (Western Canada) of the ripcord World Tour in early September.

Country star and Langley boy Dallas Smith has been nominated for four Canadian Country Music Awards this month.

And while he’s garnering a lot of attention for his own efforts in the music world, including the release Friday of his newest album, Side Effects, Smith can’t make the awards ceremony in Ontario Sept. 11, for good reason.

He’s joining Keith Urban as a special guest on the country superstar’s Canadian run of ripcord World Tour.

Smith, who just last week was in town performing at the Boys of Fall fundraising golf tournament and show at The Redwoods Golf Course, has a busy fall ahead with Urban.

The tour kicks off at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Saturday, Sept. 10, followed by shows in Kelowna, Prince George, Calgary, Edmonton, and Saskatoon.

In between, the Platinum-selling country musician is headlining or participating in festivals in Louisiana, Winnipeg, and Ontario.

Smith has blazed a path across genres in Canadian music for nearly two decades and fans continue to prove they’ll follow him wherever he wants to go.

On the heels of his album, Lifted, which earned him critical acclaim and commercial success (including a #1 single and an armful of JUNO and CCMA Award wins and nominations), Smith continues one of the most talked about journeys in Canadian country music with the newest marker, his third studio album.

Side Effects, is being releases Friday, Sept. 2.

Produced by studio ace and long-time collaborator Joey Moi (Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane), Side Effects features 12 tracks penned by some of country music’s most popular songwriters including The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston who has written number one songs for the likes of Tim McGraw and Keith Urban.

The first single (and Smith’s first ballad), Autograph, was released to radio last week (Aug. 24) to what he calls a great reception. .

Already a JUNO Award and CCMA Award winner, including the 2015 JUNO Award for Country Album of the Year, and 2015 CCMA Award for Album of the Year, Smith is currently nominated for four 2016 CCMA Awards including Fans’ Choice, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Interactive Artist of the Year.

For more about the Langley musician, visit his website, follow him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter.