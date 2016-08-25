South Langley winery melds art and wine

Admission to Township 7 Winery and Vineyards on Aug. 28 is by donation to Osteoporosis Canada.

That’s when it’s time for Art in the Vines, the end of summer arts celebration.

The artisanal fair features unique local wares by more than 25 established and emerging artists who will be on-hand to discuss their works. People will find crafts, jewelry, glass, pottery, paintings, photography, clothing, handcrafted cuisine, and much more as well as wines, food truck fare, and live music by Exit 58.

The event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The winery is at 21152 16th Ave.