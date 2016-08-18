Literary types unveil new anniversary book

The Langley Writers Guild releases a new book, Then and Now, to the world at Arts Alive this weekend.

What do a group of authors and poets do to celebrate? They write?

And writing, they did: 100 pages worth.

Past and present members of the Langley Writers’ Guild have put fingers to keyboard or pens to paper to create a new book, Then and Now, that helps mark the 35th anniversary of the organization.

Writing tends to be a solitary activity.

But for 35 years now, the guild has been providing a safe, encouraging, and social environment for local writers – both novice and experienced – to share their writing and expand their skills, said Trudy Davies, coordinator of the 35th anniversary book committee and a guild member since 2009.

To help celebrate the group’s landmark anniversary, this new book will be unveiling at this weekend’s Arts Alive.

Then and Now is a book featuring the writing of some guild members, Davies explained.

There are 35 current members in the guild, 25 (four past, and 21 present) who have contributed to this book.

“Marshall Cronkhite wrote delightful stories about life in the Fraser Valley through the years. He died in 2015, and we are pleased to be able to include some of his writing in this book,” she offered as an example of the works included.

“The book has stories and poems from people who have been in the LWG for decades, as well as new members, with many different stories to tell.”

The “celebration” book will “literally” be hot off the presses and available for the first time at Arts Alive, said Davies, noting a price had yet to be determined.

While she was expecting to take possession of the books late this week, she and other guild members had reviewed a proof a week earlier and are excited to get their hands on the finished product.

“The book is a collection of short stories and poems, some describing the history of Langley and a variety of other topics,” Davies said.

She noted that months were spent editing submissions and selecting pieces for the book that in the end she hopes will speak to a cross-section of readers.

“We anticipate it will be read by a lot of different folks,” she said, noting this the compilation is the guild’s 20th such publication.

Langley Writers’ Guild was established on Sept. 15, 1981, as a non-profit society to encourage literary arts in the community, Davies explained.

The first meetings were at Michaud Heritage House, then Langley library, and recently at St. Joseph’s Catholic church hall, she said, offering a bit of the group’s history.

Members now meet September to June on the first, second, and fourth Thursday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There are currently Wednesday evening meetings at the library, once a month, as well. For more information about how to join the guild, people can call Trudy at 604-599-8022

The Langley Writers’ Guild has been a member of Langley Arts’ Council throughout its 35-year history, and has been present at many Arts Alive street festivals through those years.

Many of the group’s members have become published authors. In addition to selling copies of Then and Now, some will also have their books available at the festival.