Future artists inspired to flourish in children’s venue

Scruffles the Clown will be back this year making “amazing” balloon creations. Large crowds are expected.

Tens of thousands of people are once again expected to flock to downtown Langley City this weekend for Arts Alive, and a large percentage of them will be four-feet-tall or shorter.

Always wanting to cater the creativity within these little munchkins, Arts Alive organizers are once again coordinating a special arts-oriented children’s venue – a place where kids can go and have fun, be creative, and be entertained, said event organizer Teri James, executive director of the Downtown Langley Business Association.

“We just found that with the growing number of attendees and families, we really needed to provide this venue for both the children – so they had something to do – and their parents – so they could take a bit of a break,” James added.

“It just seems to be getting bigger every year,” she said, explaining how the exponential growth through the years has caused organizers to move the kids area around a bit through the years.

For the past few years now, it has been situated in the parking lot beside Evolution Pilates (the former CIBC building).

In that space, there will be a lot of old-time favourites and some new elements of fun for the kids.

For instance, back in large part because of rave reviews from parents and kids alike, will be balloon twister and artiste Scruffles the Clown, the interactive Opus chalk art area, bouncy castles, facepainting, and the Langley Centennial Museum’s craft area.

And, as is always the case, all the activities in the children’s venue are free, James said.