Langley woman wins car from PNE Prize Home Lottery

A Langley resident was one of the big winners of the 2016 PNE Prize Home Lottery.

Penny Rowan won a 2016 Audi TTS Coupe from the draw.

Just over 106,000 ticket sheets were purchased by fair attendees, and through phone and online sales this year.

Revenue raised from the lottery supports a variety of non-revenue producing programs at the Pacific National Exhibition, spanning agriculture, community, arts and a large number of other local programs.

Dave Mah of Kamloops was the prize home winner. Mah’s winning ticket netted him a 3,200 square foot three-bedroom house which will be relocated to a lakeview lot in Naramata in the Okanagan.