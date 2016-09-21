Rivers Day makes its return to Langley

Meaghan Norton Daniel is organizing this year’s Rivers Day Community Festival, the second year it will be held at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum.

The Rivers Day Community Festival returns this weekend to the Derek Doubleday Arboretum.

The festival, which has been running annually for more than 25 years, will be held Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 21200 Fraser Hwy.

This is its second year at the arboretum, after a long run at Williams Park, explained organizer Meaghan Norton Daniel.

The change of venue seems to have helped with attendance.

“Last year was the biggest attendance we’ve had,” Norton Daniel said.

However, she added that attendance is highly weather-dependent, year to year.

More than 25 interactive displays and activity booths will be featured, with some returning from previous years and some new.

Guests can climb a wall, build a birdhouse, pan for gold with Yukon Dan, have their faces painted, and watch an animal costume parade.

Live entertainment will be presented by Angela Brown (The Ta Da Lady) and her puppets, and Tony Prophet and the Genuine Jug Band.

As well, the Red Fox Society will provide circus interactions. Participants can visit a caricature artist and the Urban Safari Rescue, take part in salmon ‘egg’ races, and enter to win a rain barrel at the Water Wise tent.

A free hotdog barbecue will be offered from 11:30 a.m. – as long as supplies last.

Guest are encouraged to bring their own reusable water containers for drinks, and a coffee cart will be available for those who would like to purchase refreshments.

Free parking is available on site, or at the nearby overflow lot at Langley Secondary School, where a free community shuttle will take visitors to the Rivers Day site every 15 minutes. Valet bike parking will be provided.

The annual event kicks of WaterWeeks in Langley Township, a series of educational activities that let the public learn about and protect local waterways, groundwater, and wildlife habitats.

WaterWeeks 2016 activities are designed to encourage environmental stewardship in residents of all ages. They are free and open to the public, but space is limited. To register, contact 604-532-3511 or exec_director@leps.bc.ca.