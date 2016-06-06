Volunteer brings power of music to Langley patients

Bob McMullen, 80, volunteers once a week at Arbutus Place in Langley, where he plays electric keyboard and sings for the patients.

“Music has healing power. It has the ability to take people out of themselves for a few hours.”

– Elton John

The patients at Arbutus Place, an older adult tertiary facility in Langley, can attest to this, courtesy of a White Rock senior who volunteers there Tuesdays, playing electric piano and singing for their enjoyment.

Bob McMullen first visited Arbutus Place after his wife, Trina, developed complex needs.

After Trina passed away, her husband continued to visit and volunteered to play his keyboard for patients – an event they look forward to each week.

“I just like playing music for people, seeing them laugh and smile and have a good time,” McMullen said.

Despite suffering a stroke a year-and-a-half ago complicated by a number of additional health problems, McMullen, 80, was back at his keyboard within a week. In August, McMullen’s health took a turn for the worse but he has since recovered and continues to play music at Arbutus.

McMullen doesn’t volunteer solely for patients, he explained: “The caregivers have a rough job. They go above and beyond when it comes to looking after people.”

In recognition of his volunteerism and special contribution to Arbutus Place, McMullen received an Above and Beyond Award on Wednesday.

Above and Beyond is an annual event that celebrates the outstanding achievements of Fraser Health employees, physicians, and volunteers.