Langley kidney walk an aid for donation

This Sunday (Sept. 25), people in Langley and around British Columbia will take part in Kidney Walks.

Fort Langley will host the first annual kidney walk starting at 9 a.m., and Sheila Fraser and Joe Almeida will be there to walk together.

Fraser and Almeida are bonded by her kidney donation to him.

Almeida was diagnosed with diabetes at age 18, and although he had kept in good health and managed the disease well, by his late 40s he was facing kidney failure.

That would have meant either frequent kidney dialysis – complicated for diabetics – or a transplant. But no one in his immediate family was eligible and able to donate.

Fraser, who worked with Almeida’s wife Cheryl, heard about the family’s plight and volunteered to donate her kidney.

The 2016 Kidney Walk will raise funds for the Kidney Foundation to support transplantation and organ donation.

“I walk for all the people who don’t know they need a kidney yet, I walk for my family, my friends, my neighbours,” said Fraser. “I walk for all the folks who want to be a registered donor but don’t know they aren’t.”

The Langley walk begins at the Fort Langley National Historic Site, with registration starting at 9 a.m. and the walk itself at 10 a.m.

Sign up individually or as part of a team, or pledge a donation to those who are walking at kidneywalkbc.ca.