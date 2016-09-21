  • Connect with Us

Community

Langley kidney walk an aid for donation

-
— image credit:
  •  posted Sep 21, 2016 at 1:00 PM

This Sunday (Sept. 25), people in Langley and around British Columbia will take part in Kidney Walks.

Fort Langley will host the first annual kidney walk starting at 9 a.m., and Sheila Fraser and Joe Almeida will be there to walk together.

Fraser and Almeida are bonded by her kidney donation to him.

Almeida was diagnosed with diabetes at age 18, and although he had kept in good health and managed the disease well, by his late 40s he was facing kidney failure.

That would have meant either frequent kidney dialysis – complicated for diabetics – or a transplant. But no one in his immediate family was eligible and able to donate.

Fraser, who worked with Almeida’s wife Cheryl, heard about the family’s plight and volunteered to donate her kidney.

The 2016 Kidney Walk will raise funds for the Kidney Foundation to support transplantation and organ donation.

“I walk for all the people who don’t know they need a kidney yet, I walk for my family, my friends, my neighbours,” said Fraser. “I walk for all the folks who want to be a registered donor but don’t know they aren’t.”

The Langley walk begins at the Fort Langley National Historic Site, with registration starting at 9 a.m. and the walk itself at 10 a.m.

Sign up individually or as part of a team, or pledge a donation to those who are walking at kidneywalkbc.ca.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event

View our Special Features

Community Business Leaders
Best of the Best 2016
Seniors Guide