Scarecrow season kick off at Art’s Nursery on Saturday

A Cloverdale-based variety troupe that travels to – and performs at – seniors homes and palliative care facilities in the region, will be one of the benefactors of a Scarecrow Festival happening this weekend.

Art’s Nursery has more than 60 scarecrows – of all different sizes, designs, and themes – set up throughout the Port Kells garden centre, and general manager and owner Rebecca van der Zalm is inviting the public to come by for a visit and a little family fun on Saturday.

“It’s awesome. We’re really excited,” she said of the second annual Scarecrow Festival she’s currently preparing for this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In the six weeks leading up to the festival, local businesses and organizations have either created a scarecrow or commissioned Art’s staff to do one up for them, and van der Zalm said she’s amazed at the creativity of both her staff and the scarecrow sponsors who have stepped up to participate.

There’s a lacrosse player, Pete the Dragon, a dog, cat, pig, Loch Ness monster, a Ninja Turtle, a buddha, a golf player, and a Hawaiian girl, to name a few of this year’s scarecrows.

“I don’t know how people come up with all these great ideas every year.”

Those ’crows now complete, van der Zalm said it’s the public’s turn to build their own scarecrow.

“Last year, more than 200 scarecrows were born at Art’s Nursery. It’s a fun activity, with a minimum donation of $10, made to any one or all of our three charities,” van der Zalm explained.

Guests must bring in their own old clothes and decorating accessories, if they intend to try the Build-A-Crow station. She noted that the Build-A-Crow effort kicks off Saturday, but will continue in-store until Halloween.

“Your donation provides a wooden frame, straw, and burlap head, as well as our expert scarecrow building advice and the tools and equipment necessary,” she elaborated.

Also during Saturday’s festivities, there will be kids crafts and activities, entertainment, a colour contest, a scarecrow scavenger hunt, hay rides, craft vendors, and a several garden speakers.

Last year’s event raised about $2,000. This year’s efforts, van der Zalm hopes, will raise much more.

All the funds, she said, will go to the Versatiles entertainment troupe, as well as L’Arche Canada (a day program and housing for people with developmental challenges), and the Semiahmoo Animal League.

“It’s going to be an incredibly good vibe. Come and have some fun,” van der Zalm said.

Scarecrows will remain on display until Oct. 31, at Art’s Nursery, 8940 192nd St.

CAPTION: Tessa Kennedy at the early stages on her scarecrow creation.

CAPTION: The Loch Ness monster, has been spotted roaming Art's Nursery, along with staffer Michele Selby.