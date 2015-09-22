  • Connect with Us

Langley City Terry Fox Run Volunteer Award pays tribute to Dave Hall

Sunday morning at Douglas Park Spirit Square, Langley City Terry Fox Run organizer Marg McGuire-Grout spoke about the Dave Hall Volunteer Award, which each year will honour a volunteer involved in the annual fundraiser for cancer research.
Sunday morning at Douglas Park Spirit Square, Langley City Terry Fox Run organizer Marg McGuire-Grout spoke about the Dave Hall Volunteer Award, which each year will honour a volunteer involved in the annual fundraiser for cancer research.
  • by  Troy Landreville - Langley Advance
  •  posted Sep 18, 2016 at 3:00 PM

A man who was instrumental in bringing the Terry Fox Run back to Langley City after a lengthy absence was honoured Sunday morning at Douglas Park.

Standing on the Spirit Square stage, run organizer Marg McGuire-Grout introduced the Dave Hall Volunteer Award to the large crowd of participants at this year’s fundraiser for cancer research.

A husband and father of two, as well as a longtime community politician who last served on Langley City Council before resigning to battle cancer, Hall passed away in January.

McGuire-Grout described Hall as a “dedicated volunteer,” and said the award will be handed out to a deserving volunteer, starting in 2017.

A beautiful late summer morning helped bring out lots of people in support of the cause – to raise funds for cancer research.

One of those taking part was Ed Cline, a leg amputee who walked the five-kilometre route.

Cline’s right leg had to be amputated from the knee down after he fell 25 feet off a roof. He spent seven months in hospital after the accident.

Cline was among a group, that included amputees, representing Lifemark physiotherapy.

“Lifemark has been fabulous,” he said.

