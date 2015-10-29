Hazardous waste drop off returns to Langley

Langley Township and City staff along with staff from the Product Care Association were at the Hazardous Household Materials drop-off event last year. This year’s event is coming up Oct. 15 and 16.

Langley Township and City are teaming up again for the annual Household Hazardous Waste Plus recycling event.

The annual event allows all Langley residents to safely turn over hazardous materials for recycling.

This year’s event takes place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16.

Residents are encouraged to drive through the Township’s Operations Centre at 4700 224 St. any time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and get rid of their products in a responsible way.

The drop-off is free to Township and City residents, and proof of residency is required.

“The annual Household Hazardous Waste plus Recycling Event is really making a difference,” said Rachel Randt of Langley Township’s engineering division. “At last year’s event, 658 cars passed through, and Terrapure Environmental collected a total of 21,385 tonnes of household waste, which included eight tonnes of adhesives such as resin, over four tonnes of oil, more than two tonnes of liquid pesticide, and over a tonne of antifreeze.”

“We really appreciate everyone’s efforts to keep these items from harming the environment or anyone in their household,” Randt said.

“Sometimes it’s hard to figure out where leftover toxic household products should go,” said Rick Bomhof, Langley City’s director of engineering, parks and environment.

“Instead of polluting residential drains or filling local landfills, come dispose of household items at this great event so we all can keep our community healthy and clean,” Bomhof said.

Residents can also bring in small appliances, mercury thermostats, and smoke detectors to be recycled in an environmentally safe way.

While the Township and City are pleased to provide the service, Randt noted that people do not need to hold on to hazardous waste and recyclables and wait for the annual event. They can skip the line-up and make use of the recycling and bottle depots throughout the community that accept such products year-round.

For a full list of items accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Plus Recycling Event, visit tol.ca/hhw. To see which items can be accepted at depots year-round, visit rcbc.ca/recyclepedia.

Only household quantities will be accepted at the drop-off.

Township of Langley residents who recently received new waste collection carts can also bring their old cans to the event to be recycled if they have exhausted the options for repurposing them or have too many. To learn what can be done with old cans, visit tol.ca/carts.

Visitors to the Hazardous Waste Plus Recycling Event are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food items for the Langley Food Bank.