Community
Pasture of green in Glen Valley
Western Turf Farms still maintains this large field of sod in Glen Valley, across from Alder Acres.
Sod can be installed at almost any time of the year.
But homeowners looking to beautify their yards this month will be glad to learn this is actually the best time of the year to lay sod.
Late summer or early fall is ideal, because temperatures are cooler but grass is continuing to grow.
