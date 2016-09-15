Looking Back: Council ponders pool

Eighty Years Ago

September 10, 1936

Langley’s volunteer firefighters fighting a barn fire on the Postlethwaite farm west of Milner sustained significant damage to their clothing. New boots and fire-proof coats remained locked up where the firefighters could not get them.

Although there were fewer than usual exhibits, the 44th annual fall fair was well-attended.

Seventy Years Ago

September 12, 1946

Council ordered the Royal City Flying Club to stop flying out of the the airstrip that Langley had just acquired from the Dominion government.

A 21-head herd of Fairmeade Farms Jerseys swept away opposition in a tour of American fairs.

Sixty Years Ago

September 13, 1956

A $1,115,000 school building referendum was set for Oct. 20. The money would provide 26 new elementary classrooms and build a new high school in Aldergrove.

The lowest bid tendered to build Langley City’s first city hall came in $14,000 higher than expected.

Fifty Years Ago

September 15, 1966

Hunter Vogel, Langley’s newly elected MLA, laughed off suggestions that he step aside to open a seat for prominent cabinet minister Robert Bonner who had lose his own seat in the Sept. 12 general election.

Potter Distillery Ltd. drilled for water at Logan Ave. and Glover Rd. in preparation for relocating its plant to property there.

A new $250,000 agricultural building was planned for construction within 12 months on the Langley fall fair grounds behind Langley High School. The building was to include a show ring, seating for 2,000, a banquet hall for 500, meeting rooms, and offices.

Forty Years Ago

September 9, 1976

The provincial highways ministers committed to extending Langley Bypass across Glover Rd. to rejoin Fraser Hwy. east of Langley City. Timing of construction would depend on the City’s acquisition of right-of-way.

About 12,000 students started the new school term in 29 local schools.

Thirty Years Ago

September 10, 1986

Bob McClelland announced his retirement as Langley’s MLA. He left his energy ministry to take a senior position at Trans Mountain Petroleums Ltd.

Langley teachers vowed to continue their instruction-only campaign, while Langley School Board refused to return to negotiations until the teachers backed asway from their work-to-rule position.

An Aldergrove resident helped recover a $2 million diamond cache when he spotted a border-jumping incident on his way to work.

Twenty Years Ago

September 11, 1996

At a special meeting, Township Council decided that Walnut Grove would get a swimming pool – one way or another.

City Mayor Marlene Grinnell cast a tie-breaking vote to spend $208,600 to replace city streetlights.

A moratorium on residential development on the Hopington aquifer was extended until Township staff had time to review a UBC groundwater study of the area.