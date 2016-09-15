- Home
Community
Seniors’ care ideas share at Langley seniors centre
Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa hosted a forum last Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre.
Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa hosted a forum last Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre about improving seniors care.
Presenters Dr. Granger Avery, president of the Canadian Medical Association, and Lori Godin, manager of clinical operations for seniors at Langley Memorial Hospital, spoke on subjects such as demographic changes expected with more and more baby boomers hitting 65, on the CMA’s vision for health care, and on aging in place.
The audience – including some seniors – were asked to present their thoughts and ideas.
