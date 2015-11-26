CARES event includes feline walker

Christy Hudson and her cat Brinx came to the annual CARES cat shelter walkathon on Sunday. (Below) Walkers headed out for the walk.

Cat lovers and volunteers gathered on the shore of the Fraser River on Sunday afternoon to take part in a fundraising walk for a local feline shelter.

The event is one of the two big fundraising projects the Milner-based shelter undertakes every year, said fundraising chair Clive Ellis.

The event featured a bit of a picnic for the walkers as well as a silent auction and a donation jar.

“We’ve extended it a little bit,” Ellis joked. “It’s now 25 kilometres.”

About 80 to 90 people undertook the walk under sunshine along the trail that runs through the Derby Reach Regional Park.

There was one actual cat at the annual walk. Christy Hudson brought her four-year-old cat Brinx along on a lead.

“She wanted to go outside desperately,” said Hudson.

So she started teaching Brinx to walk on a harness and a lead.

Hudson, a volunteer who works on fundraising, said Brinx was a little shy at the big gathering, but was doing well.

