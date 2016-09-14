Rescued dogs reunited

Jasmine Elder got the chance to meet the mom of her rescued dog, Ranger, at a Paws for a Cause walk.

Ashley Wadhwani

Black Press

During Sunday’s Paws for a Cause walk in Maple Ridge, a group of puppies rescued from a puppy mill seizure in Langley earlier this year got to have an unexpected reunion.

Community members of all ages – along with their dogs of all sizes – gathered at the Maple Ridge SPCA Sunday afternoon, raising funds and awareness for the provincial organization during the annual Paws for a Cause walk.

The annual walk funds SPCA programs.

After a stroll, the group of puppies got a chance to play in the park, while their owners watched on through admiring eyes.

Labradoodles Ranger, Morgan and Barkley, were only 10 days old when they were seized by the BC SPCA from a puppy mill in Langley back in February.

Their mom, Ivory, was also one of the 66 dogs rescued in the seizure, and brought back to the Maple Ridge branch.

In March and April, as each puppy was adopted at different times, the owners never got the chance to meet.

While the reunited siblings played, owners Sue Gagne, Vicky Howe, Stephanie Larbalestier, and Jasmine Elder exchanged photos and anecdotes of each puppy getting used to their new home.

“I always wanted her to see her puppies,” Gagne explained. “It’s so cool.”