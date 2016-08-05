Langley City Friends host dance party

  • Connect with Us

  • by  Roxanne Hooper - Langley Advance
  • posted Sep 14, 2016 at 3:00 PM

Like so many non-profit organizations, the idea for its formation came from a few meetings in someone’s home.

Langley’s unique You’ve Gotta Have Friends (YGHF) organization came into existence 10 years ago in that very same fashion.

A few individuals working or living with people with disabilities sought to develop a group aimed at ending isolation and fostering new friendships.

Well, the organization has grown “tremendously” from that concept to be fully inclusive with multiple programs, events, and services (youvegottahavefriends.ca).

To mark YGHF’s 10th anniversary, they’re holding a sold-out conference on Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at Cascades Casino.

Weibelzahl is elated with the response, saying more than 100 people will be engaging in discussion about neighbourhood building and inclusion in Langley.

Then, in keeping with her group’s mandate of having fun, Weibelzahl said they’re moving to McBurney Plaza for a party from 2 to 4 p.m.

There will be a free community dance featuring  Six Gun Romeo, hotdogs, and cupcakes – and “naturally” everyone is invited.

 

