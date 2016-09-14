Preserving a long legacy

An 800-year-old basket was found buried in mud and still intact in Kwantlen territory.

Go back a few decades, and there wasn’t much talk of archaeology around the Kwantlen First Nation, recalled band councillor Les Antone.

But now there are a number of artifacts housed at the Kwantlen Cultural Centre, and members of the community routinely take part in archaeological digs around the region.

Antone and fellow councillor Tumia Knott went along with a crew 20 years ago when BC Hydro dropped the water levels at the Stave Lake Dam. There were so many artifacts they were standing on some when they started, Antone recalled.

The nation’s manager of lands and resources, Ashley Doyle, said one of the big dangers now is “pot hunters,” looters who will dig up or steal artifacts to sell for a profit.

Over the past two decades, through legitimate finds and items turned over from the public, some astonishing items have turned up, including a possible baby basket about 800 years old.

Anyone who finds a stone tool or arrowhead in their backyard is advised to contact the Kwantlen First Nation or their local museum.