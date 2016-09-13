  • Connect with Us

Late summer tradition continues this weekend at Campbell Valley Regional Park

Country Celebration, which marks its 38th year this weekend at Campbell Valley Regional Park, is a late summer tradition in South Langley.
— image credit: Langley Advance files
A sure sign fall is just around the corner: the Country Celebration returns to South Langley this weekend.

This year’s celebration, the 38th annual, happens at Campbell Valley Regional Park on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

This fall tradition combines nature, heritage, agriculture, and community, and features a bike-powered main stage, circus skills workshops, kite-making, raku pottery workshops, storytelling, cow milking demos, live raptors, and more.

People can enjoy food, kids’ activities, a farmers market, nature games, local crafts, a giant straw maze, and live music including Juno nominee Ginalina.

Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children (ages seven to 13). Seniors (65-plus) and children ages six and younger are admitted free, as is anyone dressed in pioneer costume.

