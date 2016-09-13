Warm weather brings crowds to Langley Good Times Cruise-In

Visitors definitely warmed up to the Langley Good Times Cruise-In as the day wore on, noted Cruise-In Society president Wayne Patterson.

A cool Saturday morning initially kept some folks away from the 20th show and shine, but it didn’t take long before the streets of downtown Langley – as well as Douglas Park – were filled with enthusiasts, checking out the more than 1,100 registered entrants ranging from motorcycles, to vintage cars and trucks, to hot rods.

“We had another successful Cruise-In,” Patterson said.

“In the morning, spectators were slow to arrive, but by 11 a.m. the streets were full,” added Patterson, who estimated that between 80,000 and 100,000 people came to the car show.

In the Value Village parking lot, there were 100 cars including Corvettes, Camaros, Chevelles, and Mustangs on display from four different clubs.

More than $2,700 was given away from the Cruise-In 50/50 draw, while Langley’s Stuart Klein won the Lordco Ultimate Garage package worth $20,000.

For the second year, the Rokstad Power custom showcase featured 25 high-end cars, trucks and motorcycles, while Sunday’s Cruise-In Swap Meet and car corral sold out by 10 a.m.

The Cruise-In is all about helping local charities, and Patterson expects that this year’s fundraising amount will either meet or exceed last year’s total of $83,000.

Local charities benefiting from the Cruise-In this year include: Langley Community Support Services, Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association, Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, PuCKS, Boys & Girls Club, Douglas Park Elementary Association, and Legacy Water Search.