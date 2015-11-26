Walkers raise funds for Parkinson’s

The Parkinson's SuperWalk started at Douglas Park's bandshell this year, with the walkers heading out at 10 a.m. Sunday morning, Sept. 11

Langley’s Parkinson’s SuperWalk headed off from a new location for the first year on Sunday morning.

The walkers gathered at the Douglas Park bandshell before taking either a 2.5 or a 5 km walk around downtown Langley City.

The walk is the largest annual fundraising event for the Parkinson Society of British Columbia.

Organizer Brenda Lee Huot said this is her sixteenth time taking part in a walk and her thirteenth year as coordinator.

She started walking after her father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

The neurological condition often causes tremors, muscle rigidity, impaired balance, and slow and stiff movement.

Before the walk, organizers encouraged those with Parkinson’s to participate in activities that help slow the onset of symptoms, including dance, yoga, and tai chi.

This year about 90 walkers and 20 volutneers were involved in the SuperWalk.

The money raised will go towards support, education, and medical research.

There are about 13,300 people in B.C. living with Parkinson’s.