Swap meet pack in Cruise-In customers

Jim Hagen checked out a 1941 Mercury convertible at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In swap meet on Sept. 11.

The parking lot was packed as car buffs and amateur mechanics turned up for the annual post-Cruise-In swap meet at Langley’s Kwantlen Polytechnic campus Sunday morning.

Dozens of vendors sold everything from hub caps and old glass fuses to model kits. The car coral featured cars for sale, including a Firebird, a few hot rods, and some rusted-out hulks that will need a lot of work to get back on the road.

“I just come to socialize and look,” said Jim Hagen, who was checking out a 1941 Mercury convertible that was found in a barn in Pitt Meadows. “It’s a good place to see people you haven’t seen in years.”

He said he already re-built a similar convertible once before, although it took two years.

He said he wasn’t planning on brining home another one.

“My wife would kill me if I came home with that,” Hagen said.

The swap meet and car corral is the last event of the annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In. It follows the Saturday car show that takes over much of downtown Langley.

As with the car show, money from registration will go to local charities. By 8:30 a.m., half an hour after the swap meet opened, there was no room left in the parking lot for new arrivals.