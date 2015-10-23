Langley bottle drive helps teens build Mexican orphanage

The parking lot of the Langley Canadian Reformed Church was transformed into a temporary bottle depot Saturday, as a group of teens fundraise to help build an orphanage in Mexico.

A dozen Langley students and seven adults are collecting plastic and metal to help build an orphanage in Mexico.

Members of Team Alegria spent Saturday collecting and sorting literally thousands of bottles and cans that will help them make a trip to Queretaro next March to do missionary work.

The youth team, made up of students from Langley’s Credo Christian High School, are travelling to Mexico from March 11 to 23, where they’ll help build the Pan De Vida orphanage, explained team leader Emily Van Beelen.

“This orphanage is run through an organization called Children of Hope, based in Abbotsford, which supports several other orphanages in Mexico as well,” she said.

They need $15,000 to make the trip, and after Saturday’s bottle drive, the team is at the $9,000 mark.

There’s one more “big fundraiser” in the works, Van Beelen said, a Mexican dinner being held Oct. 1.

“That should hopefully bring in the last of what we need,” she said.

For more information or to donate to the team, people can email teamalegria12@gmail.com.