Putting the fun in fundraiser at Langley drive-in

The Ron Dunkley Memorial Society held a fundraiser at the Twilight Drive-In Sept. 9.

PHOTO: The James Dean look alike contest (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Poodle skirts and leather jackets were all the rage Friday evening at the Twilight Drive-In.

People in vehicles of every vintage supported the Ron Dunkley Memorial Society fundraiser for Honour House.

Before the movie, American Graffiti, people enjoyed live music, draws, dance contests, look alike contest4 and more.

Prizes were awarded for the Best of Cars/Trucks/Motorcycles.

The Canadian Military Education Centre had its military vehicle display along with the Vancouver Rifles (all de-activated) to show off and educate visitors.

Before dusk fell, Mark Maloney had a chance to buff his 1967 Chevelle convertible. He's owned it for about four years, purchased in refurbished condition. The window still bears the California sticker on it. The candy apple red car was imported from California in 1984.

It gives him a reason to enter the Langley Good Times Cruise-In along with his brother in-law. The man who refurbished the vehicle and the previous own have stopped by to chat with him at previous Cruise-Ins.

PHOTO: The dance contests featured vintage styles such as the Twist. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

PHOTO: The Jim MacPherson hammed it up during the Fonzie look alike contest. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

PHOTO: Jim May won in the hula hoop contest (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)