CRUISE-IN: Car clubs collect at Cruise-In

Dave Bifford and his Corvette at the 2015 Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

The bulk of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In is open to any individual who wants to display a classic or custom car.

But some areas will be reserved for car clubs, where those devoted to particular makes and models will show off the history of their favourites.

“We have 15 cars going to the Cruise-In as a club,” said Howard Sale of the Corvette Club.

There are seven generations of Corvette design since the first convertibles were introduced in 1953.

“We have at least one car of each generation of Corvette,” said Sale.

The club has been taking part in the Cruise-In for years, said Sale.

An area near the Value Village will be set aside for car clubs, and it won’t be just Corvettes there.

Sharing space near the Corvettes will be another classic sports car club, as the Camaro Group hosts 50 cars for the 50th anniversary of the Camaro name.

There will be all six generations of Camaros, “from the first year to the last year,” said the group’s Mike Price.

The new organization, founded in February, is focused on cruising and car shows, and plans to make quite an entrance to this year’s event.

They will meet early before the show and enter en masse in a line of 50 vehicles, all heading in together to their designated site.

Price said the dedication to a particular kind of car usually starts early, as it did for him.

He knew he wanted a Camaro before he could drive, and he finally got a 1970 Z-28 when he was 19 years old.

“Now I’m driving a 1969 Z-28,” Price said.

He was drawn to the racing models, he said.

Both men say they expect their appearances at the Cruise-In will help them spread the word about their organizations. People walk up and introduce themselves because they have the same make of car, or are interested in getting one.

