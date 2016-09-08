CRUISE-IN: New 50/50 draw offers payout at Langley charity event

Cruise-In president Wayne Patterson is hoping a lot of people pick up tickets during this Saturday’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

For the first time, the Cruise-In itself will be running a 50/50 draw.

In the past, there has been a draw, run by the Lions Club. This year, the main organizers are taking it on.

The Lions raised between $4,000 and $5,000 in the years they ran the draw, and the Cruise-In organizers are hoping they can do at least as well.

Tickets will be for sale throughout the morning and early afternoon, with the draw taking place at 3 p.m.

Patterson said the volunteers have been learning all about the provincial gaming regulations and have jumped through the appropriate hoops in plenty of time to get the draw up and running.

There are eight local charities that will benefit from all the money raised at this year’s edition of the free public car show.

