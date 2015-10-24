CRUISE-IN: List of bands expanding

Elvis impersonators, rockabilly performers, and more will be part of an expanded Cruise-In entertainment line up on Sept. 10.

The main draw may be the cars, but bands are another feature of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

It’s a growing one this year, with an expansion in the number of entertainers planned for sites around Langley City’s downtown, said Cruise-In president Wayne Patterson.

“We’re just trying to make sure everyone has enough to see,” said Patterson.

The stages have been spread out more around the community and moved around compared to last year.

The entertainment starts early.

• Elvis Elite will perform 10-10:45 a.m., 12-12:45 p.m., and 2-2:45 p.m. at the stage on Fraser Highway and 204th Street.

• The Ted MacDonald Band performs at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. in the Cascades Casino parking lot.

• Six Gun Romeo will perform at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. at 56th Avenue and 206th Street.

• Exit 58 will play at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. at Douglas Park.

• Willy and the Wannabees will perform at various times in the Roadmen Round Up Lot, which will be west of the casino lot.

The Roadmen Car Club will also host a Pin-Up Girl pageant, from 1 to 2 p.m. at their lot.

Patterson said the expansion of the musical acts is meant to draw in more people and give them some more entertainment.

Langley Good Times Cruise-In - what it's all about

Langley's automotive history

Car clubs come cruising

Sunday swap meet - auto parts and much more

Being part of the car show board made her a car buff

Pets won't enjoy the auto show

Nostalgia night at Langley's drive-in

New 50/50 draw offered