Autos of all types arriving for 2016 Cruise-In

Last year's Cruise-In attracted huge crowds and hundreds of classic and custom cars.

A long stretch of hot August days helped get local car enthusiasts thinking about the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, said president Wayne Patterson.

“Once it gets nice for a couple of weeks, the registrations start popping in,” Patterson said.

By mid-August, there were more than 500 cars registered already.

The pre-registration is usually doubled by the number of vehicles that actually turn up and find a place on the day of the big car show, held this year on Sept. 10 in downtown Langley City.

Last year there were 1,162 cars, ranging from brand new showroom models to century-old vintage rides, along with a host of customs, restored vehicles, and every variety of hot rod and rare vehicles.

The show can take a maximum of 1,300 vehicles, and Patterson is hoping to get close to that number. Every car that comes pays a registration fee, and that money goes towards the eight charities supported by the Cruise-In.

Last year the Cruise-In raised more than $83,000 to divide between its charities.

To support all that, the volunteer organized event will be very similar to in recent years, with some favourite features returning and a few new tweaks.

The Concours d’Elegance will be back, with some of the rare and pristine cars of the early 20th century on display at Douglas Park.

Car clubs will be clustered near the Value Village (see page A21) and the Roadmen will host rockabilly music and a pin-up pageant as well as classic hot rods west of the Cascades Casino.

The popular In & Out Burger stand will be back.

A handful of changes this year include more bands, spread out more around multiple stages [See page A16].

There is also a chance for motorcycle enthusiasts to see safe burnouts at the Barnes Harley-Davidson booth.

The store is bringing a “burnout box” which will keep the motorcycles confined and not wreck the asphalt.

“We were a little sceptical at first,” said Patterson, but the concept looks good.

The entire show is built on volunteer labour and a drive to raise money for charities.

“We don’t do any advertising whatsoever,” said Patterson.

The charities benefiting from the Cruise-In this year are: Langley Community Support Services, Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association, Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, PuCKS, Boys & Girls Club, Douglas Park Elementary Association, and Legacy Water Search,

The Cruise-In officially begins at 9 a.m. and wraps up at 4 p.m. on Sept. 10.