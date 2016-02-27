- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
CRUISE-IN: Langley auto swap meet popular Sunday event
Langley Advance files A vendor at the 2015 Swap Meet and Car Corral
Wayne Patterson, president of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, said the spots at the annual Swap Meet were sold out by mid-August.
While the car show is over by late Saturday afternoon, it is followed up by an opportunity for shopping for the car-inclined.
The swap meet runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Kwantlen Polytechnic University off Highway 10 (Langley Bypass) and Glover Road.
Unlike the free Cruise-In, admission to the Swap Meet is $2 for customers looking for deals.
Running simultaneously with the Swap Meet is the annual Car Corral.
Anyone can put their car on display for sale. There is no pre-registration, and it costs $20 per vehicle.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.