CRUISE-IN: Langley auto swap meet popular Sunday event

Langley Advance files A vendor at the 2015 Swap Meet and Car Corral

Wayne Patterson, president of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, said the spots at the annual Swap Meet were sold out by mid-August.

While the car show is over by late Saturday afternoon, it is followed up by an opportunity for shopping for the car-inclined.

The swap meet runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Kwantlen Polytechnic University off Highway 10 (Langley Bypass) and Glover Road.

Unlike the free Cruise-In, admission to the Swap Meet is $2 for customers looking for deals.

Running simultaneously with the Swap Meet is the annual Car Corral.

Anyone can put their car on display for sale. There is no pre-registration, and it costs $20 per vehicle.