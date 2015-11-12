Craft beer pioneer visits Langley university

Raise a glass: The father of the craft brewing movement is coming to Langley’s Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) campus on Monday.

Craft beer aficionados and other members of the general public are invited to meet craft beer legend Frank Appleton at the launch of his new book, Brewing Revolution – Pioneering the Craft Beer Movement at KPU Langley.

Appleton will share the story behind today’s craft brewing revolution, which is the subject of his memoir.

The English-trained brewmaster, considered by many to be the father of Canada’s craft-brewing movement, chronicles 50 years in the brewing business, from his early years working for one of the major breweries, to his part in establishing the first cottage brewery in Canada, to a forward look at the craft-beer industry in an ever more competitive market.

“Mr. Appleton’s story is riveting, and we are so thrilled to have him on campus sharing it,” said Dr. Elizabeth Worobec, dean of the Faculty of Science and Horticulture.

Appleton has been the consultant brewmaster to 20 brewing operations, including consultant work in brewery design, start-up, and brewer training. He is a member of the KPU brewing and brewery operations diploma advisory committee and helped shape the curriculum of the KPU program.

Appleton’s author talk and reading will be held at KPU Langley, 20901 Langley Bypass, West Building, Room 1030, on Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

RSVP at brewing-revolution.eventbrite.ca.

For more information about the event, visit the KPU Brewing Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kpubrew/.