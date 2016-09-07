Briefs: Cats and horses benefit from fundraisers

Will Stroet and the Backyard Band perform at the Langley Community Music School open house Sept. 10.

Most cats don’t enjoy going for walks but those who like cats are walking to raise money for unwanted and abandoned cats.

The 13th annual Walk for the Cats raises funds for the Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) organization of Langley.

The five-kilometre walk is at Derby Reach Park on Sunday.

Registration goes from noon to 1 p.m. with the walk starting at 1.

Tax receipts are available for donations of $10 or more. Participants must collect a minimum of $10 in pledges.

There’s an online registration form and waiver at carescatshelter.com as well as a printable pledge sheet.

Anyone wanting more information can contact Carol Briner at 604-202-0713 or donations@caresshelter.com.

CARES started in 1993, and provides shelter for stray, abandoned and unwanted cats. Any animals that are not adopted live the rest of their natural lives at the shelter located in Milner.

Since 1998, CARES has worked with PetSmart in Langley and its adoption centre in the Langley store. Between February 1998 and December 2013, more than 6,000 cats were adopted from that location.

Eat, eat

The annual Feast of Fields on Sept. 11 allows people to harvest their own meal.

The 22nd annual Metro Vancouver feast (there’s also feasts on Vancouver Island and in the Okangan) is a local food celebration hosted by FarmFolk City Folk, a non-profit dedicated to local food sustainability. It’s also a fundraiser for the group.

The event runs 1 to 5 p.m. at Laurica Farm and Fraser Common Farm. With a wine glass and linen napkin in hand, guests stroll across a farmers field, travelling from tent to tent (sometimes through the barn, past the tractor or around the chicken coop), listening to live music, and tasting gourmet creations from B.C.’s top chefs, farmers, fishers, ranchers, food artisans, vintners, brewers, distillers and other beverage producers.

Organizers even arrange buses from Vancouver to bring more city folk out to the country.

Adult tickets are $95 plus fees. Children’s tickets are $15 plus fees.

Listen up

The Langley Community Music School is offering up a free concert with children’s entertainer Will Stroet and the Backyard Band as part of its open house on Sept. 10.

From noon to 2 p.m. the public is welcome to check out the local music school which is a non-profit charity started in 1969.

“We invite the community to come to our Open House to discover all that the Langley Community Music School has to offer,” says LCMS Principal Susan Magnusson. “While recognized globally for its music education programs, LCMS is also an important local cultural resource.”

The concert starts at 12:15 p.m. Though the show is free, people must contact the school for tickets. Call 604-534-2848 or visit langleymusic.com as seating is limited.

Help

The Horse Protection Society of B.C. is right here in Langley, at 4370 224th St. Don’t know much about it? Now’s the chance. It’s having an open house and fundraiser.

On Sept. 10 the public is invited to stop by from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to check out the improved facility, and its thrift barn. There will be a sale of horse tack as well as items for pets and people, a hot dog sale and more.

The society was started in 1984 after the late Melva McLean found several horses in trouble on Barnston Island. It nurtures horses back to health and then trains themso they can find appropriate homes.

Learn more at horseprotectionsociety.com.

Eat some more

Drop by Fort Langley near Mavis, Mary, and Glover Roads on Sept. 10 for the latest appearance of the roving Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival.

Eric Woodward, who helped bring the festival to the Fort for its second year, says they have more room, as well as seating and tents for the diners this year.

A list of 20 to 25 trucks are expected to come, with food ranging from pasta to smoked or grilled meats to perogies and kettle corn.

Woodward is looking forward to a truck serving up gourmet macaroni and cheese.

He said it’s not unusual for some fans of food trucks to turn up looking for their favourites.

“They follow the specific food trucks around from event to event,” he said.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.