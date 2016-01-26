Fun centres around food and helping Fox

Madame Butterfly is back again this year painting faces at the JD Farms annuala fall festival.

The weekend prior to the Terry Fox Run each year, the team at JD Farms turkey store in rural Langley hosts a fall festival and customer appreciate day that funnels thousands of dollars towards cancer research.

It’s a cause that since the event’s inception nine years ago has been dear to the heart of JD founder Jack Froese – and after his wife Debbie fought her own battle with cancer a few years ago it has brought the cause even closer to home.

This event has steadily grown through the years – incorporating more food, more demos, more kids fun, more entertainment, and more money raised for the foundation, boasted office manager Janice McWilliams.

This will be her seventh year attending the company’s fall festival and for McWilliams the highlight for her is the fun family atmosphere.

“The young and old getting up and dancing to the music… It’s a really fun day for customers and staff alike,” she elaborated.

The festivities run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring pony rides, facepainting, and balloon characters for the kids – all by donation to the Terry Fox Foundation.

Aldergrove Rotarians will be back again barbecuing turkey farmers sausage and turkey hotdogs for the kids, again by donation to the Fox Foundation.

Likewise, the Langley Rams football players will be there collecting donations in exchange for popcorn and snow cones.

“Everything that we do [that day] goes to the Terry Fox Foundation,” McWilliams said.

Close to 600 people a year attend the JD event, and between the contributions collected throughout the different fundraising initiatives that day and the store donating 10 per cent of all sales from the day, this festival generates close to $5,000 a year for the cause, McWilliams said.

Other aspects to the day, that don’t directly benefit the cause but give participants more reason to attend are cooking demonstrations. This year House of Q’s Brian Misko will be barbecuing, and The Gluten Free Chef group will be on hand along with most of JD’s vendors offering samples.

And on the live entertainment front, True North Troubadours will be on stage between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. performing folk music of the 1960s.