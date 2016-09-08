Looking Back: Langley's history from the week of Sept. 8

Eighty Years Ago

September 3, 1936

Langley produce took second place at the Vancouver Exhibition, edged out of first by Victoria.

A split council vote killed an experiment with a new road surface. Council decided to wait for other municipalities to try out the proposed combination of asphalt and cement first.

Seventy Years Ago

September 5, 1946

Jean Berry was elected Harvest Queen, accepting the crown from retiring queen Doreen Murie at the opening of Langley’s 54th annual Fall Fair.

Langley asked the Union of B.C. Municipalities to lobby the provincial government to assume all education costs immediately.

Sixty Years Ago

September 6, 1956

Miss Langley Joan Greenwood went on to win the Miss PNE and Miss BC Lions titles.

Langley Township presented Langley City with a $3,200 bill to cover the cost of gathering evidence and calling witnesses in the arbitration hearings to divide assets after the City split from the rest of Langley. The City, through its solicitor, L.M. McDonald, disputed the figure.

The Aldergrove Fall Fair offered a prize list of $335.

Fifty Years Ago

September 8, 1966

Chuck roast sold for 45¢ per pound and coffee for 69¢.

With a provincial election only four days away, the local campaign was considered the quietest in memory.

Enrolment in Langley schools approached record levels.

Forty Years Ago

September 2, 1976

A new 375-foot water well gushing 600 gallons per minute was seen as the answer to water shortages in West Langley’s new industrial area.

Scouring of the river bottom was believed to have undermined the supports of the Haldi Bridge over the Bedford Channel in Fort Langley. Reconstruction work was expected to take two months, while one-way traffic was afforded by a bailey bridge.

An 18-year-old Surrey man was sentenced to prison after he, another man, and a juvenile were implicated in the arson destruction of West Langley School.

Thirty Years Ago

September 3, 1986

Phase Two of Willowbrook Mall was launched, expanding the centre by 30 stores.

Twenty Years Ago

September 4, 1996

Two men were stabbed in Aldergrove, and police suspected alcohol was a factor. The injuries weren’t life-threatening, and a third man was charged with assault.

Preliminary figures indicated a student population increase of 708, bringing Langley’s total to 19,547.

A new, state-of-the-art maternity care ward was unveiled at Langley Memorial Hospital.