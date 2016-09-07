Walk for a cure in Langley

The Fraser Valley walk for the Parkinson Society British Columbia takes place in Langley City this year.

The Parkinson SuperWalk goes Sunday, Sept. 11 at Douglas Park.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to support services, research to find a cure for the chronic, degenerative brain disease, education and training.

The route takes participants from the park through McBurney Lane, and along the one-way section of Fraser Highway between 204th Street and 206th Street.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the walk at 10 a.m.

About 13,300 people in this province have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

For more, go to superwalkbc.kintera.org. Walks are taking place in at least 20 communities around British Columbia.