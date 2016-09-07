Cloverdale track offers ownership of horse

As Fraser Downs at Elements Casino gets set to celebrate its 40th year of standardbred horse racing, there will be a new attraction for its fans.

The Cloverdale oval is ready to let those fans get closer to the stars – horses, trainers and drivers. Harness Racing BC has formed the Fraser Downs Harness Racing Club, as it wants more people to share in the fun by becoming owners of a four-legged athlete.

For a $250 fee, an individual gets a club membership and the benefits of being a horse owner.

That means a chance to meet the horse and hopefully trips to the winner’s circle for a celebratory picture for posterity.

HRBC has brought in a well-bred new horse, three-year-old filly No Pelo Blue Chip, and turned her over to the care and handling of top veteran trainer Rick White.

After sitting out her rookie season and struggling in the first part of this season in the U.S., Pelo has rebounded nicely since moving to Ontario in May. She has two wins, three seconds and two fourth-place finishes in her last seven starts and set a lifetime mark of 1:57.4 for the mile race distance.

It all will start on or near the Oct. 6 opening day of the meet. Anyone interested in joining the club or just getting more information should contact Diane or Carla at HRBC at 604-574-5558.

– From Brian Mainman for HRBC