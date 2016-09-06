Langley's BBQ Off the Bypass bound to make your mouth water

Angie Quaale is the host and founder of BBQ Off the Bypass.

There’s barbecue, then there’s slow-cooked barbecue – the kind that makes your brain’s pleasure centres stand up and say, “Hello!”

This, and supporting a local charity, is what the 11th annual BBQ Off the Bypass (BOTB) is all about: introducing foodies to the slow-cooked kind of barbecue that takes loads of patience to prepare, but offers a savoury payoff in the end.

Presented by C&D Logistics in partnership with Johnston’s and Well Seasoned Gourmet Food Store, BOTB returns to Well Seasoned at 117-20353 64th Ave.

BOTB takes place Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Combined with the Great BC Bake-Off, the family-friendly event is free – however donations as well as all proceeds from the sale of pulled pork sandwiches are going to support this year’s charitable partner, TinyKittens.

BBQ champion, host and founder of BOTB Angie Quaale said the event has always been about bringing the “gospel” of slow-cooked barbecue to the masses.

“My motivation is to expose people to southern-style barbecue,” Quaale said. “In Canada, we call everything barbecue but really what we’re doing is grilling with gas or propane.”

Quaale said many folks north of the 49th parallel don’t know how to cook with charcoal or with wood, and they “certainly don’t understand southern-style barbecue.”

“That was my main objective – to get people to understand that type of food,” Quaale said.

“You can totally taste the difference.”

She said this style of barbecue isn’t just about cooking. “It’s a bit of a process. The pulled pork and the beef brisket, those take between 10 and 15 hours to cook. Southern-style barbecue is a social way to cook and it brings a lot of people together. It’s about sharing food, talking about food... that, to me, is most important.”

Mostly, BOTB is a competition, and an intense one at that. Roughly 25 teams from across B.C. as well as Alberta, Washington State, and Oregon are expected to take part in a contest that usually draws about 5,000 visitors each year.

“It’s a busy event because it’s free,” Quaale said. “You can make a donation at the entrance if you like but there’s lots of free samples once you are in. You can obviously buy lots of food. It’s a really good family event. It’s fun.”

A grand championship of $5,000 worth of prize money along with ribbons and trophies is up for grabs.

This year’s competing BBQ categories include: chicken, brisket, ribs, pork, and a blackbox category.

New this year is an eye-catching feature involving longtime sponsors Johnston’s Pork. Whole pigs will be roasted on site, and pulled pork sandwiches are being sold from those pigs.

Proceeds from the sale of the sandwiches will go to TinyKittens, a Fort Langley-based cat rescue organization run entirely by volunteers (Click here to visit the TinyKittens website).

Last year’s BOTB raised $6,809.95 to support TinyKittens.

The event also includes live music, displays, and vendors.

Logistically, BOTB is “still… a lot of work,” Quaale said.

And she isn’t worried about the weather.

“We have good barbecue weather karma,” Quaale said.

BC Bake-Off

The seventh annual Great BC Bake-Off amateur baking contest is open to the public.

Enter all three categories or just one.

Categories include:

• Fruit Pie – any kind of fruit including cherry, peach, apple, and berry.

• Open – anything goes within the outlined rules – entries must not require refrigeration.

• Butter Tarts.

Contestants must be 16 and older. All entries must be made from scratch, and entries will be accepted from 10 a.m. to noon at the designated tent at the BOTB.

