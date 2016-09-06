School District Foundation’s rain-soaked fundraiser huge success

Larry Gibson from Super Save Group got a lift from fellow golfers Brian Gibson, James Lisson, and Guy Erickson during the Langley School District Foundation’s 11th annual fundraising golf tournament at The Redwoods Golf Course.

Rain tumbled on hardy golfers supporting the Langley School District Foundation’s 11th annual golf tournament Aug. 31 at The Redwoods Golf Course.

But the wet stuff didn’t keep the fundraiser from being a rousing success, with all proceeds supporting a pair of key foundation initiatives.

Despite the rain, the tournament was the most successful to date, hosting a full house of golfers, sponsors on every hole, an unsurpassed selection of items at the silent auction, copious amounts of on-course snacks, a magnificent array of prizes, and a steak and salmon dinner.

“The old adage ‘Without rain, there can be no rainbow’ was never more true than at this year’s tournament,” said foundation executive director, Susan Cairns.

Raising money to help provide nutritious breakfasts, snacks, lunches and backpacks filled with food to the more than 3,000 students who come to school hungry every day, as well as to create awareness around the homeless initiative, this event brought together businesses, associations, corporations and Langley School District teachers, administrators, and staff.

All involved were focused on helping the foundation fulfill its mandate, Cairns noted.

“Thanks to our sponsors, golfers and contributors, the event raised more than $90,000 to help ensure that no Langley student has to go through the school day on an empty stomach or has to find a place to lay their young and vulnerable head on a strange and dangerous pillow,” Cairns said.

She continued, “Think about it: one night when a child is alone and isolated can change their life forever and not for the good. But, it just takes one person, one tap on the shoulder, one encouraging word, one glimmer of hope and that child could be saved. It has to be worth it!”

Sponsors included:

• CHP Architects

• Envision Financial/First West Credit Union

• Super Save Group

• On Line Collision

• Silverman Mortgage

• Cushman Wakefield

• Walnut Grove Business Association

• Expedia Cruise Centers Langley

• Valley Traffic

• Premium Brands

• Frebyes

• Lordco Auto Parts

• Canstar Restorations

• Re/Max Treeland

• Breakfast Club of Canada

• Rotary Clubs of Langley

• Willowbrook Shopping Centre

• Langley Advance

• Langley Times

• Facet Advisors

• Lindsay Kenney

• Rocky Pointe Engineering

• Township of Langley Firefighters

• Kins Farm Market

• Menchies Frozen Yogurt

• Original Joes

• Driving Force

• Canuel Caterers

• Leaderboard of BC

• Trotec

• CSI Leasing