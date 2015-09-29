Langleyites spend a day documenting life in Canada

Aspiring Langley filmmakers are being asked video or photos from Saturday, Sept. 10, that help depict what they love about Canada.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Langleyites are being asked to try their hand at movie making.

Grab their cameras or phones, they’re being encouraged to shot images or footage of what it means to them to be Canadian.

Inspired by Ridley Scott’s 2011 phenomenon Life In A Day, Vancouver filmmaker Trish Dolman is putting together Canada In A Day.

In celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary in 2017, Dolman is creating a crowdsourcing film event created by Canadians and for Canadians.

So, on one of the busiest days of the year in Langley, Dolman is inviting locals to help make the film a reality.

On filming day, Dolman wants Langley residents to have a voice in the creation of this visual time capsule.

This is, she said, an opportuinty for them to speak about what the country means to them, what they love, what they fear, or what they hope for.

Videos can be about “absolutely anything” from directly addressing the camera and speaking to one of the suggested subjects (above).

Or, aspiring filmmakers could document an “extraordinary event,” like a wedding or one of the many special community event. For instance, this weekend is the annual charity car show known as Langley Good Times Cruise-In. There’s also the BBQ off the Bypass, Langley Community Music School’s annual open house, the Bicycle Trek for Life & Breath, the Horse Protection Society open house, the Exsso Fun Day – Come Try Hockey, JD Farms fall festival and customer appreciation day, the Fort Langley Food Truck Festival, or the the Township Langley Firefighters Charitable Society’s Firefighters Family Fun Day at Krause Berry Farm and Estate Winery.

Alternately, they could submit something completely ordinary – like touring their neighbourhood or preparing a family meal.

“Videos can also be in any language the subjects or participants choose, and even feature multiple languages,” Dolman said.

The purpose is to encapsulate the ordinary and the extraordinary events of one day in the life of Canadians, and once edited, it will air on CTV next summer.

People can find out more about the project and how to share at canadainaday.ca, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/canadainaday, oro on twitter and instagram @canadainaday.