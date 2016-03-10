Langley School District Foundation hosts rain-soaked fundraiser.

Larry Gibson from Super Save Group got a lift from fellow golfers, Brian Gibson, James Lisson, and Guy Erickson during the Langley School District Foundation’s 11th annual fundraising golf tournament at The Redwoods Golf Course.

Rain tumbled on hardy golfers supporting the Langley School District Foundation’s 11th annual golf tournament Aug. 31 at The Redwoods Golf Course.

Proceeds from the day of golf, snacks, contests, silent auction, dinner and prizes went to support help fund the foundation’s new Garden to Table program where schools will build greenhouses and grow gardens.

The items grown will be used in the schools so students learn about food from the ground up.

Independent from the Langley School District, the foundation’s objective is to support and provide programs of excellence, not funded or fully funded by the Ministry of Education.

Visit langleyschooldistrictfoundation.com.