Langley Writers' Guild member records incredible life in new book

Sam Oeun’s personal story and drawings have been compiled in a new book that will be shared in Langley schools.

A young man’s heart-wrenching story of death, imprisonment, struggles, strength, perseverance and ultimate survival in war-torn Cambodia have inspired a new book that is being shared in Langley schools.

Mary-Jo Glen Ohl, a member of the Langley Writers Guild and long-time Cloverdale resident, describes herself as the conduit in sharing the compelling story of In Sam Oeun (nicknamed Vodka).

And copies of their self-published book, You Can Call me Vodka: A Cambodian’s Story of Life after the Killing Fields, are being shared with H.D. Stafford Middle School, as well as a few Delta elementaries this month.

The book was seven months in the writing, but it was years in the making, said Ohl, who is a retired elementary school teacher librarian.

She stumbled into the author position by accident. It started with a Christmas party in 2013, when a group of friends talked of a river cruise down the Mekong River from Cambodia to Vietnam.

“Without a moment’s thought or hesitation, I said ‘I’m in!’ From the start it was meant to be,” Ohl recounted.

She and five other travellers made the excursion in July 2014, and that’s where she met the “well spoken, funny, and interesting” Vodka – a barman, coffee guy, and waiter on the boat.

“He won my heart when he asked where we were from, and upon hearing ‘Canada,’ said ‘Ah, Canada. It is my dream’.”

In the conversations that followed, first on the boat and later on Facebook, Vodka shared some horrible and inspiring stories from his life, bringing Ohl to tears repeatedly.

Months later, sharing one of his many life experiences, Vodka said: “Jo, maybe you will write my story for me, and maybe one day I will be lucky enough to come to Canada and read it for myself.”

His biography has since been realized – complete with illustrations from Vodka. And, the author noted, it was specifically written for young people.

It sells for $20 (mjogohl@gmail.com), with all proceeds going to the 33-year-old man.

“All the money made from the sales of this book is being banked for him. I hope that he will have the opportunity to come to Canada, improve his English, learn more about the hospitality industry or go to art school, and then be able to improve his life,” Ohl said.

Thirty copies of the book, donated by Rotary Club Langley Sunrise, are being delivered to H.D. Stafford Middle School in mid-September, and Ohl hopes to have more copies in local schools soon.